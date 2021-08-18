NJ TikToker catches Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes filming ‘Clerks III’

It's no secret actor/director extraordinaire Kevin Smith (Red Bank) and his Clerks frequent collaborator, actor Jason Mewes (Highlands) are Jersey natives. It's also no secret Smith has gone out of his way for a big part of his career to spotlight New Jersey in his work.

But actually seeing one of these works being made, or at least part of it? That has to be a very cool experience.

A TikTok user by the name of nickypicks12 happened to be in the right place at the right time to see the newest installment in the Clerks franchise being filmed. Check it out below.

Currently the long-awaited film is set for a release some time in 2022. Like the film's two predecessors, it's written, produced, and directed by Kevin Smith. It will star Brian O'Halloran, Jeff Anderson, Marilyn Ghigliotti, Rosario Dawson, Trevor Fehrman, and of course the aforementioned Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith.

