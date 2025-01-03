NJ teens arrested after threat to shoot teacher and bomb school

🔺Threatening call as holiday break ends

A pair of 13-year-old boys have been charged with making terroristic threats against a specific teacher and a school in Mercer County.

On Tuesday before 4 p.m., one of the teens left a threatening voice message on the cellphone of a Kreps Middle School teacher’s sibling, East Windsor police said.

The boy allegedly threatened to shoot the teacher and to attack Kreps Middle School, using guns and a bomb, police added.

Detectives traced the call to the duo and police confirmed the teens did not have access to such weapons.

The boys have been charged as juveniles, police said. Their names were not released because of their age.

