NJ teens arrested after threat to shoot teacher and bomb school
🔺Threatening call as holiday break ends
🔺Unfounded threat, police find
🔺Duo charged as juveniles
A pair of 13-year-old boys have been charged with making terroristic threats against a specific teacher and a school in Mercer County.
On Tuesday before 4 p.m., one of the teens left a threatening voice message on the cellphone of a Kreps Middle School teacher’s sibling, East Windsor police said.
The boy allegedly threatened to shoot the teacher and to attack Kreps Middle School, using guns and a bomb, police added.
Detectives traced the call to the duo and police confirmed the teens did not have access to such weapons.
The boys have been charged as juveniles, police said. Their names were not released because of their age.
NJ schools that made the most calls to police
These are the 30 schools in New Jersey that made the most notifications to police during the 2022-23 school year for reasons including violence, weapons, vandalism, substances and harassment or bullying. The number of arrests made by police at the schools is also provided when applicable. The schools are listed by number of police calls from least to greatest. The data comes from the state Department of Education's annual School Performance Report.
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Top 30 schools most violent schools in New Jersey
These are the schools in New Jersey with the highest rates of violence. The rankings are based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. New Jersey 101.5 ranked the schools based on the rate of reported violent incidents per 100 students. Schools with enrolment less than 100 are excluded.
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5