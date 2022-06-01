NJ teen plans arcade fundraiser for autism

Autism Family Services of New Jersey offers support to families in the Garden State with children on the autism spectrum, and now they’re getting a little extra support of their own.

According to Patch.com, Andrew Visconti, of Freehold Township, is putting on an Arcade for Autism fundraiser this Sat. (June 4) at Yestercades in Red Bank from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Yestercades is a retro arcade with games from pinball to Pong to pool. They also have gaming systems of more recent vintage like Nintendo and Xbox.

Andrew attends the Marine Academy of Science and Technology (MAST) on Sandy Hook, and is Chief Petty Officer in MAST's NJROTC Unit. He has two siblings on the spectrum. He told Patch that a lot of his time outside of school has been devoted to MAST and NJROTC activities, but:

“lately, I've geared much of my service outside of school to autism efforts — especially after seeing how challenging things have been for my sister, who struggled with virtual learning during the pandemic."

As you have probably heard, the rate of autism in New Jersey is much higher than the national rate; 1 in every 34 people in New Jersey has an autism diagnosis compared to the national average of 1 in 59 people.

Autism Family Services of New Jersey provides programs and services for families in New Jersey; one of their largest events is the Beach Bash held in Belmar every year.

Even if you can’t make it to Red Bank this Saturday, you can still donate to the event online here.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

New Jersey's smallest towns by population New Jersey's least populated municipalities, according to the 2020 Census. This list excludes Pine Valley, which would have been the third-smallest with 21 residents but voted to merge into Pine Hill at the start of 2022.

New Jersey's new congressional districts for the 2020s A district-by-district look at New Jersey's congressional map following the redistricting done after the 2020 Census.

​​