Prosecutor: Sex predator kidnapped 14-year-old girl from NJ

FRANKLIN (Warren) — An accused child predator from West Virginia faces charges stemming from the kidnapping and sexual assault of a teen well over a year ago, the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday.

In 2020, Chad Corbin struck up a sexually explicit exchange on social media apps with a 14-year-old from Franklin Township, Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said.

After several months, Corbin traveled to pick up the girl in late November 2020 and took her to Maryland, where he engaged in sexual acts with the young teen, according to the prosecutor.

When he became aware that law enforcement was looking for him, Corbin then ditched her in Pennsylvania.

Corbin, now 21 as reported by Lehighvalleylive.com, has been charged with first-degree and second-degree counts of human trafficking, as well as first-degree counts of conspiracy to commit human trafficking and kidnapping.

He also faces second-degree counts of conspiracy to commit sexual assault and luring and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Corbin was being held in federal custody in Hudson County jail as of Tuesday, pending a detention hearing in Warren County Superior Court.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

