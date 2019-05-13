NJ teen girl ‘Lexi’ Faye dies in crash the day after her prom

NEWTON — A New Jersey town is awash in white as it mourns the loss of a high school junior the day after her prom.

Alexis "Lexi" Faye, 17, was a passenger in a Mercedes C300 that hit several trees after running off Greendale Road (Route 611) in Fredon around 5:37 p.m. late Saturday afternoon, according to State Police spokesman Sgt 1st Class Jeff Flynn.

Driver Anthony Burke, 17, of Newton was airlifted along with passenger Maria Fiore, 16, of Andover. Another passenger, Nicholas Chavarria, 17, of Newton suffered minor injuries, according to Flynn, who said the crash was still under investigation and no charges have yet been filed.

Her mother, Joan Faye, is a member of the Newton Board of Education. According to a tweet from her friend Briana, the Faye family requested that ribbons of white, her favorite color, be tied on mailboxes, trees and lamp posts in the Sussex County town.

A photo posted to Facebook by neighbor Nicasia Chippa De Leon shows her name spelled out in a fance at the school in white cups.

De Leon also organized a Meal Train to help with dinnertime meals for the family. The schedule is already full.

"The Newton community mourns the loss of Lexi Faye and our thoughts and prayers are with her family and the others involved in this tragic accident," Newton school district superintendent G. Kennedy Green said in a statement. Counselors were at the school on Monday to assist students and staff with the grieving process.

Photographer Katie Feldman , who is also a teacher, said she had Faye's younger sister Jessie in kindergarten and still tutored her this year in second grade. Feldman said she met Faye the day she took Faye's portrait along with other members of her family.

"She was the sweetest kid, so kind to her siblings and you could just see the unconditional love she had for her family," Feldman said.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

