NJ teen driver charged in crash that killed South River woman

An 18-year-old driver has been arrested following a deadly crash last month in Middlesex County.

Matthew Liebowitz, of Freehold, was charged with second-degree vehicular homicide in the Oct. 15 death of 59-year-old Janina Klich.

Klich, a South River resident, had to be cut out of her vehicle after the nighttime crash at the intersection of Darrow Street and Virginia Street. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Investigators found that Liebowitz had blown through a stop sign and was speeding through the intersection when his vehicle hit the victim’s, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

Darrow Street and Virginia Street, South River (Google Maps) Darrow Street and Virginia Street, South River (Google Maps) loading...

Liebowitz was arrested and charged on Thursday.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Officer John Kenney of South River Police Department at 732-254-9002 X109 or Detective Mark Morris of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3927.

