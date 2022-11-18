NJ teen driver charged in crash that killed South River woman

An 18-year-old driver has been arrested following a deadly crash last month in Middlesex County.
Matthew Liebowitz, of Freehold, was charged with second-degree vehicular homicide in the Oct. 15 death of 59-year-old Janina Klich.
Klich, a South River resident, had to be cut out of her vehicle after the nighttime crash at the intersection of Darrow Street and Virginia Street. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Investigators found that Liebowitz had blown through a stop sign and was speeding through the intersection when his vehicle hit the victim’s, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.
Liebowitz was arrested and charged on Thursday.
Anyone with information on the incident can contact Officer John Kenney of South River Police Department at 732-254-9002 X109 or Detective Mark Morris of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3927.
Say you’re from Jersey without saying you’re from Jersey
These are everyday expressions that only someone from New Jersey would get. What else should be on this list?
KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born
Here's a look at the headlines that captured the moment, spread the word, and helped shape public opinion over the last 100 years.
2021 NJ property taxes: See how your town compares
Find your municipality in this alphabetical list to see how its average property tax bill for 2021 compares to others. You can also see how much the average bill changed from 2020. For an interactive map version, click here. And for the full analysis by New Jersey 101.5, read this story.
Census 2020: The 20 biggest places in New Jersey
A countdown of the 20 most populous municipalities in New Jersey, as measured by the 2020 Census.
KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now
How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county
Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.
Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.
Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.
All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.