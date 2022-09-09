NJ student athlete collapses during practice at high school

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Warren) — A ninth-grade student athlete collapsed during practice Wednesday afternoon at Warren Hills Regional High School.

Warren Hills Regional School District Superintendent Earl C. Clymer III said coaches and athletic trainers immediately responded with medical attention per district protocol and the student was taken to Morristown Medical Center via medical helicopter.

Clymer did not disclose the identity of the student or what sport they were practicing.

"The District acknowledges and appreciates the professionalism of our staff and the first responders in managing this emergency situation," Clymer said in his written statement.

The student is doing well and has a "positive prognosis," according to the superintendent.

Warren Hills quarterback Evan Murray collapsed and died on the field after being injured when he was sacked during a game in 2015. CBS New York reported the coroner concluded a cut on his spleen that led to a massive hemorrhage was responsible for Murray's death.

