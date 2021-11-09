NJ stores: What’s open, closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas 2021

A year after stores struggled to balance holiday shopping with spiking COVID-19 cases, some leading retailers say they are keeping what left a good impression on customers.

The latest trend for retail stores around the state is being closed on Thanksgiving Day — as well as stretching Black Friday deals across virtually the entire month of November.

Major supermarkets and chain pharmacies appear to be the last stores “standing” for Turkey Day with available hours of operation on Nov. 25.

Wednesday marks 45 days until Christmas, Friday marks two weeks until Black Friday and Saturday marks 15 days until Hanukkah.

The following list will be added to as more stores share their holiday hours for the rest of 2021.

Target

Thanksgiving 2021: Stores closed

Black Friday 2021: Stores will open. The chain is offering early Black Friday deals, as well.

Walmart

Thanksgiving 2021: Stores closed

Black Friday 2021: Stores will open.

Meanwhile, Walmart already has begun its “Black Friday Deals For Days,” which kicked off Nov. 3.

Kohls

Thanksgiving 2021: Stores closed

Black Friday 2021: Stores will open at 5 a.m. local time. The chain is offering early Black Friday deals, as well.

Costco

Thanksgiving 2021: Stores closed

Black Friday 2021: Stores will open. The chain is offering early Black Friday deals, as well.

BJ’s Wholesale

Thanksgiving 2021: Stores closed

Black Friday 2021: Stores will open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Wegmans

Thanksgiving 2021: All New Jersey stores close at 4 p.m.

Black Friday 2021: Stores reopen at 6 a.m.

Christmas Eve 2021: Stores statewide close at 6 p.m.

Christmas Day 2021: Stores closed

New Year’s Eve 2021: Stores close at 8 p.m.

New Year’s Day 2021: Stores reopen at 6 a.m.

Trader Joe’s

Thanksgiving 2021: All 18 New Jersey stores closed

Christmas Eve 2021: Stores close at 5 p.m.

Christmas Day 2021: Stores closed

New Year’s Eve 2021: Stores close at 5 p.m.

New Year’s Day 2022: Stores closed

