This year like many families across the state and country, we're deciding what to do regarding our Christmas tree.

Last year we scrapped the traditional real tree and went with a fake one. Of course, I still had to light it so the annual battle of untangling lights and wrapping them in a way that looks half decedent was on.

This year, we have three choices. Keep in mind that we are officially empty-nesters, so that factors in heavy.

Ingram Publishing

Given our new status and the fact that we broke with the real tree last year, there's no chance of going back to the real tree.

As far as fake or none, I can see an argument on both sides. If we went with a fake tree, it's gonna have to have lights already on it. I need a plug-and-play because time around the holidays is already limited. Between travel and the growing list of events on the calendar, time is already running out!

But then again, we're not hosting any Christmas parties this year and the kids are unsure about their plans, so why have a tree at all?

Which is cheaper: Fake or real Christmas tree?

Let's face it, a good prelit fake tree could run you around $500! What? Yes, you can get them cheaper, but I understand that the less expensive ones won't last. If you spend $500 and it lasts for 10 years, it's cheaper and easier than having a real tree every year.

But still, that's a lot of cash for a decoration that will be up for a couple of weeks.

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree (Amazon screengrab)

So let's go to the poll and find out the best way to celebrate the Christmas season.

