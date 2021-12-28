Make a goat happy, donate your Christmas tree to the Cape May Zoo

Once again this year, the dilemma of how to dispose of your Christmas tree has been solved by the Cape May County Zoo.

According to the zoo’s Facebook page, they will be accepting Christmas trees again this year to be used as animal enrichment! Christmas trees must be free of all decorations, tinsel, ornaments, and sprays. The deadline for dropping off your tree is Jan. 10. There will be a truck in the Office parking lot when you enter the Park where you can drop it off.

In years past, the zoo has used the trees for a variety of purposes, including building wind blocks and feeding animals who like eating Christmas trees, like the goats. The zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It is part of the Cape May County Park.

The Philly Goat Project also accepts Christmas trees to feed their goats

As reported by NJ.com, Island Beach State Park will also take your Christmas tree for their recycling project. Donations will be taken on Jan. 8, but reservations are required and can be made here. The trees will be used to, “to aid in the improvement and health of our dune system!”

Fifteen county parks in Ocean County will also be accepting residents’ discarded Christmas trees; a list of locations is available on the Ocean County Parks’ Facebook page.

If none of these options is close to you, call your local parks department, they might be accepting trees for special purposes, too.

