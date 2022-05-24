Cape May County Zoo welcomes another addition visitors will appreciate

It’s hard to keep track, but it seems like the Cape May County Zoo has been welcoming a lot of newcomers lately. There are the new baby zebras, there were the capybaras, the common marmoset, the ring-tailed lemur — oh, and don’t forget last December’s addition: the red panda.

Now they’re ready to unveil their newest addition: the Safari Café.

The new eatery will have its grand opening on June 10. The grand opening will include a ribbon-cutting, face painting, music and special guests, officials said; it will begin at 11 a.m.

The new Safari Café replaces the old Safari Café, which will now be re-branded Safari Express, a takeout window in the courtyard outside the zoo.

According to the Press of Atlantic City, the new restaurant will be an enclosed, climate-controlled venue with indoor seating for 50 and outdoor seating for 250. Customers will have to enter the zoo to dine at the new café.

According to a statement,

“We continue to work on bringing new additions to the zoo, which is one of the reasons the Cape May County Zoo continues to be ranked as one of the best in the country,” said county Commissioner E. Marie Hayes, liaison to the zoo.

The menu will include plenty of healthy options, more ice cream novelties, and high-quality sandwiches. Proceeds from the Safari Café benefit the Zoo.

The zoo is part of Cape May County Park on Rte. 9 North in Cape May Courthouse.

