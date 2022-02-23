It’s not enough that Cape May County Zoo has been churning out baby capybaras like a GM assembly line. Now they’re back in the cute business with the addition of a new monkey.

Leeloo is her name. And careful, she’ll steal your heart.

Stats? 10 years old. Female. Common Marmoset. (Is there an Uncommon Marmoset?) These adorbs monkeys are about 7 inches tall and weigh only 8 ounces. Picture a charming little Beanie Baby come to life and you’ve got the idea.

Leeloo comes from the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine. We will have to turn her into a Rutgers fan and might have our work cut out for us.

She is being paired with the zoo’s 13-year-old male Common Marmoset named Nico. I’m not normally a fan of arranged marriages, but I’m sure the staff knows what they’re doing.

“Leeloo will join Nico and the other small primates at the zoo and will add to the expanding monkey family that calls our zoo home,” Commissioner E. Marie Hayes, liaison to the County Parks and Zoo, told NJ.com.

If you can’t make it to the zoo to meet Leeloo and Nico here’s a look at other Common Marmosets so you can see what you’re missing.

https://youtu.be/lDJNk4rjqqQ

