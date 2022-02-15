You’ve heard the phrase something can be so ugly it’s cute? Other things just stop at ugly. If you imagine the world’s largest rodent, are you thinking cute or ugly?

We’ll leave that up to you to decide.

Cape May County Zoo is becoming a veritable capybara breeding machine. I told you last year about some of these critters born there. Then earlier this month there was another litter born. Proud parents Budette and Mikey are being coy about the gender, not announcing it yet.

Name? Perhaps another naming contest will be in the works, who knows.

All we know for now is these capybara pups are being kept indoors with mommy Budette to stay warm until spring hits, while Budette presumably sits around nursing them and looking like a creepy nightmare.

Oh come on, no that’s NOT mean! Look at these things!

Cape May County Park and Zoo via Facebook Cape May County Park and Zoo via Facebook loading...

They grow to 4 feet long, stand 2 feet tall, and can weigh as much as 175 pounds. And. They’re. Rodents.

The largest rodent on the planet in fact.

Their diet consists of grass, melons, squash and I’m pretty sure families of five from duplexes in Sayreville.

If you’re still Team Cute and not Team Creepy good for you. But here’s a video from when hundreds of capybaras overran a town in Argentina to give you a size perspective of these giant monsters.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

Questions to ask to see if someone’s REALLY from New Jersey

KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now