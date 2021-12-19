Introducing the Cape May Zoo’s new red panda, David Bowie

There have been some "ch-ch-ch-changes" at the Cape May County Park and Zoo.

On Saturday, they announced on their Facebook page that they have a new furry friend! He's a red panda and he's named after the iconic artist, David Bowie.

David is quite a Young American, he is only three years old!

(Yes, I know red pandas aren't from the U.S., but let's just have fun with this)

Bowie joined Luna in the red panda habitat, replacing Benjamin, who was moved to Oklahoma City Zoo, according to the Cape May Zoo in the comments section on Facebook.

His zookeepers describe Bowie as "laid-back, sweet, shy, but curious" and a quick learner. He doesn't seem to be Under Pressure in his training sessions. He's already caught on that Luna needs her space and he respects that.

Dare I say, there's no Space Oddity there?

Okay, fine, I'll stop it with the Bowie references.

Seriously, Luna is 20 years old and needs her space. She's the oldest female red panda in North America after all!

Some facts about red pandas:

95% of their diet consists of bamboo.

Most of their days are spent in trees, and more than half of their day (55%!) is spent sleeping.

Unfortunately due to habitat loss, they are endangered, you can support their conservation at redpandanetwork.org.

You can visit David Bowie and Luna at the Zoo, which is open daily from 10 am to 3:30 pm. Admission is free but donations are always welcome.

Note: the only day they are closed is Christmas Day.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

