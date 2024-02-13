A New Jersey zoo is having some major renovations

A zoo that is open 364 out of 365 days a year AND has FREE admission is going to get a lot of visitors. The Cape May County Zoo only closes on Christmas Day. They appreciate any generous donation you would like to give but they don’t charge an admission fee.

The zoo averages around 700,000 visitors a year according to their director Edward Runyon. Right now there are only 225 parking spaces. Boy is that about to change.

A huge parking lot expansion just got underway which will add more than 1,400 spaces. They are also doing work on some of the entrances to the zoo and surrounding county park.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Runyon says, “This new project is vital to keeping the flow of traffic and safety adequate for our visitors.”

Among the many improvements they are moving their information booth to prevent traffic backups at the main entrance.

The Cape May County Zoo is a jewel of South Jersey. They were voted 5th best zoo in the United States and 13th best in the world in TripAdvisor’s Travelers Choice 2015. They were named 3rd best zoo in the U.S. by TripAdvisor in 2012. The zoo has been around since 1978 and boasts over 500 animals representing hundreds of species.

Canva Canva loading...

Regis, the new kangaroo at the Cape May County Zoo - Photo: Cape May County Zoo Regis, the new kangaroo at the Cape May County Zoo - Photo: Cape May County Zoo loading...

(Cape May Zoo via Facebook) (Cape May Zoo via Facebook) loading...

Baby ring-tailed lemur born at the Cape May County Zoo Baby ring-tailed lemur born at the Cape May County Zoo (Cape May County Zoo) loading...

(Cape May Zoo via Facebook) (Cape May Zoo via Facebook) loading...

The zoo is in its winter hours schedule open 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. until March 8 when they go to summer hours of 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.. The Cape May County Park & Zoo is at 707 U.S.-9 North, Cape May Court House. More info on their website.

LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world From grazing Tibetan antelope to migrating monarch butterflies, these 50 photos of wildlife around the world capture the staggering grace of the animal kingdom. The forthcoming gallery runs sequentially from air to land to water, and focuses on birds, land mammals, aquatic life, and insects as they work in pairs or groups, or sometimes all on their own. Gallery Credit: Nicole Caldwell

WATCH OUT: These are the deadliest animals in the world

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.