Florham Park, NJ holiday house is a must-see experience (Opinion)

Some things are just worth the drive.

There's a very special house you must see this holiday season. My family and I walk there every year for the grand lighting ceremony (they actually had fireworks one year), yeah it's like that.

I call it the Holiday Hero House because what Mr. Pazzini gives the community is so much more than lights.

Marino Pazzini and family have made their front lawn a Christmas wonderland for the community over the past 18 years.

Everyone is invited to gather around for the lighting and to come walk through his yard throughout the season. The display is free to see but if your heart feels moved to donate, there is a St. Jude's donation area.

The Pazzini family is responsible for thousands and thousands of dollars going to the kids of St. Judes Hospital.

Photo credit: Shannon Holly The Pazzini Illumination, 28 Deerfield Drive, Florham Park

The Pazzini Illumination is located at 28 Deerfield Drive in Florham Park, New Jersey.

You'll want to go this year because sadly the lights go out forever after this season. The family is going to retire so this is your big chance to meet the man behind the lights.

One question I asked Mr. Pazzini was how do your neighbors compete with this? His answer was to chuckle and point to the neighbor to his right that had a picture of the Grinch and an arrow pointing to his house. LOL!

Way to go, Mr. Pazzini, we are all so grateful for the community contribution. Our kids will have better childhood memories because of you!

