The best pizza and a haircut in Florham Park, NJ

We've been hot on the campaign train for the past few months supporting local candidates as they meet and greet voters in towns and counties across New Jersey.

My friend Mark Taylor is running for re-election as mayor in Florham Park and we spent the afternoon last Thursday meeting voters in two great locations in the Morris County town.

One stop, SLIK, is not only a top-shelf hair care establishment, but the owners are experts and have on-site training for people wanting to get into the industry. They are a great example of strong, successful entrepreneurs who are equipped to deliver a great customer experience.

The second stop was at a fantastic restaurant across the parking lot where the pizza has been rated as some of the best in the nation.

SLIK Barber Lounge

Owners Jose and Kelly run a great business. It's an experience that allows you to grab a haircut and an old-school straight razor shave complete with a reclined comfortable chair and a hot towel.

Jose is a trainer who can also get newcomers to the industry the proper training to get licensed and work. The lounge is inviting and decorated well, giving off a vibe that you'd rather hang out than rush out. Complete with pics of historically famous people getting a haircut and an expert staff, including their partner and stylist, Curtis, who is ready to invite you in and have you feeling like a million bucks.

Nonna's Pizza

Chef Owner Andrew Horowytz is running one of the best casual Italian restaurants in New Jersey. He's a great chef, a friendly family man and an outstanding entrepreneur.

The place was packed for lunch and everything from chicken parm to pasta to their top-rated "grandma's pizza" is on the menu.

It's delicious and as you can see from the picture, half was gone as we walked across the parking lot.

Even barstool sports weighed in on the deliciousness.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

