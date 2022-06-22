NJ mourns ‘The Goose': Super Bowl champ Tony Siragusa dies at 55

New Jersey has been mourning an NFL star raised in Union County, as Tony Siragusa has died at the age of 55.

The Kenilworth native known as “The Goose” helped lead the Baltimore Ravens to a Super Bowl 35 win over the New York Giants in 2001.

Overall, he spent 12 seasons in the NFL, between the Ravens and the Indianapolis Colts.

Siragusa, a Florham Park resident, went on to become a popular sideline reporter for FOX Sports's NFL coverage, as well as co-host for the DIY Network show, "Man Caves."

He had also appeared in a few episodes of the HBO series "The Sopranos" as bodyguard Frankie Cortese.

His post-playing career also included restaurateur, as co-owner of a handful of Tiffany’s restaurants in the state, including in Pine Brook.

Siragusa was inducted earlier this year into the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Hall of Fame as a football player for David Brearley Regional High School (Class of 1985).

Hometown fans on Twitter also remembered Siragusa for his wrestling roots at the same time.

Calling it a "tremendously sad day," the Baltimore Ravens confirmed Siragusa's death on the same day as a young Ravens rising star, 26-year-old Jaylen Ferguson.

“This is one of the saddest days in Ravens history. The deaths of Jaylen Ferguson and Tony Siragusa on the same day leaves every Ravens fan stunned. A player so young with potential, and a legend who brought so joy and impact to the field. Gone. Tough to wrap your head around,” sportscaster Gerry Sandusky said, also on Twitter.

A cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

Siragusa had previously talked in 2012 about losing his 48-year-old father to a heart attack.

With his deep New Jersey roots, Siragusa also waded into the continued debate — pork roll or Taylor ham — shooting video in 2012 of him preparing a pork roll, egg and cheese for customers at Ebby's Cafe Alfresco in Seaside Park.

