NJ mayor highlights month of giving in Florham Park

On Wednesday, March 29, all Jersey Mike's Subs in the Garden State and across the nation will donate all of their proceeds to a local charity as a part of the 13th annual Month of Giving.

Mayor Mark Taylor from Florham Park joined us on the show to highlight the Florham Park Jersey Mike's who have teamed up with a special charity in New Jersey.

The Valerie Fund began in 1977, a year after Valerie Goldstein lost her battle with cancer at 9 years old. Her parents, Ed and Sue spent years traveling back and forth to New York from their home in Jersey for six years. The journey was about 90 minutes each way every day. After Valerie's passing, her parents decided to launch a charity to help other families struggling through the battle with cancer. Hopefully helping them get the best help closer to home.

Mark Taylor and the owner of the Florham Park "Jersey Mike's" were inspired by the story of a 3-year-old Jersey girl who has been battling cancer for two-thirds of her life. Thankfully, after help from the Valerie Fund, she is miraculously in remission.

So if you're hungry tomorrow, stop into a local Jersey Mike's, grab a great meal, and help an important cause.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.