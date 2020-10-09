AP source: Jets have presumptive positive COVID-19 test

FLORHAM PARK — New York Jets players and coaches have been sent home from their training facility after a presumptive positive coronavirus test, a person with direct knowledge of the test tells The Associated Press.

The player was retested and the results should be known later Friday.

The Jets (0-4) are scheduled to host the Arizona Cardinals (2-2) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

