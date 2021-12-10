The ultimate gift guide for those missing New Jersey

Tis the season of Holiday gift giving and I thought with all the restrictions and hassle of traveling during this pandemic there are many out there throughout the world that are missing the essence of New Jersey. They are missing the ability to touch, feel and be reminded that we are still the greatest place to be. With that said we put together a list of top ten items you can easily find on Amazon that will remind our dislocated New Jerseyan of the Great Garden State.

First, most people from New Jersey will get a kick out of a shirt that says the iconic phrase “watch the tram car please” a summer place of fun in Wildwood.

What Jersey loving individual wouldn’t want to cut their pork roll on a New Jersey bamboo cutting board? They can also use it to serve cheese and apps on it. Have your cheddar cheese on Edison, your brie cheese on Princeton and your Limburger cheese in Elizabeth. Just kidding!

Have your Jersey longing individual light up a Jersey homesick candle. I have no idea what that smells like but if they’re into candles it will help them overcome their homesick blues.

It is the holidays and you have time to get your Jersey missing love, a Jersey tree ornament with the cut out of the state and the simple in scripted word “home’’ on it. I’m thinking of getting that and I live here.

You can order a customized vintage Jersey license plate with any text that you want on it. Perfect for your garage or hanging in your basement bar, it will remind you of traveling the turnpike and parkway without the tolls.

The boardwalk, the ocean air, the salt water taffy. You have to include a box of salt water taffy. Salt Water taffy was produced and marketed in Atlantic City, New Jersey over 140 years ago. It is a big part of the summer on the Jersey shore. It has been available and sold up and down the boardwalks along the Jersey coast line.

No Jersey care package should be sent to anybody without including a roll of Taylor Pork Roll. I know, I know, it’s Pork Roll if you’re from South Jersey and Taylor Ham if you’re from North Jersey. I don’t care what you call it; it goes into the Jersey gift box.

To bring home the debate we’ve included a pork roll t-shirt. You’re your Jersey loved one wears that anybody who knows anything about New Jersey will know exactly what they’re talking about.

Bruce Springsteen has a new album out; chances are your missing Jerseyan didn’t get a chance to pick it up. New Jersey’s favorite son Bruce Springsteen has to be included in your package.

Speaking of Jersey music, you can’t leave out my man Bon Jovi so you’re long-lost New Jerseyan can cover up in whatever town they may be and be styling with another Rock and Roll Hall of Famer.

Finally, there’s art that brings you from the boardwalk to the great New Jersey beaches. A beautiful well-done piece of art that is suitable for any home. Enjoy the view and let the picture take you to the shore!

I just wanted to give you a few ideas that those who love Jersey and can’t be here will find humor and make them feel good about the essence of Jersey. Have a great Holiday!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

