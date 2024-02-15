Pork Roll vs Taylor Ham – What you said it should be

There was a time when the New Jersey Lottery introduced a Jersey scratch-off to help settle this debate (and win a little money as well). It's the never-ending fight for the beloved meat of The Garden State.

Is it Taylor Ham, or is it Pork Roll? What is the official name we should be calling this? And, is it a sin to call it anything else otherwise?

The debate between Taylor Ham and Pork Roll has been going on ever since the creation of the product. Probably the only thing nobody debates when it comes to this particular food is that it is downright delicious.

As for the name, it really depends on what part of the state you're from. If you live in North Jersey, for example, it's widely referred to as Taylor Ham.

As for South Jersey? That's Pork Roll territory. And when it comes to Central Jersey, it's pretty much a toss-up.

(Photo: Getty Images, istockphoto) (Photo: Getty Images, istockphoto) loading...

In fact, did you know that there are certain rules you have to follow if you ever want to eat it as a sandwich? 10 particular steps must be followed - there can be no other way.

The 10 Commandments To Eating the Perfect Pork Roll/Taylor Ham, Egg, & Cheese Gallery Credit: Sue Moll

NJ Lottery (Canva illustration) NJ Lottery (Canva illustration) loading...

Taylor Ham vs Pork Roll - What To Call It?

A very evenly divided state for what is essentially the exact same product. Fortunately, we do have an official answer as to what we should be calling this food item, and that answer comes from you.

But before we get to that, there is one other thing that must be pointed out about this product. It must never, ever, be confused with Canadian Bacon.

Yes, both meats are round, but that's about as far as it goes. So if anyone from out of state makes that mistake, promptly correct them.

Craig Allen/Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media Craig Allen/Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media loading...

It's Poll Time

With that said, it's time for you to help settle the debate. Take the poll below and tell us what this product should be called.

Is it Taylor Ham, or is it Pork Roll? The most popular answer from this poll will reveal what this meat should ultimately be called.

NJ Diners that are open 24/7 Hours as of September 2023. Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson, Mike Brant

11 things that make a New Jersey diner a real diner Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski

After 83 years, beloved NJ diner abruptly forced to shutter doors Remembering the Gateway Diner in Westville, South Jersey. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.