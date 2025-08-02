It's the debate that never ends. What in the world do you call that popular meat most in New Jersey can't get enough of? Is it Taylor Ham, or is it Pork Roll?

On the one hand, the original product is by John Taylor, and early on was referred to as ham. But eventually, the product was called by what it really is, which is pork roll.

And the packaging today from the original company that founded it calls it Taylor pork roll. When you really think about it, maybe we should call it Taylor Roll and leave it at that.

But that's an argument for another day.

I recently came across a few surveys that broke down the demographics of what which part of the state calls this meat. Meaning, if you self-identified as North Jersey, what do you call it?

Pork Roll sandwich (EzumeImages/Getty) Pork Roll sandwich (EzumeImages/Getty) loading...

The North Jersey Debate

Let's start off with a question. According to these surveys, how many people that identified as being from North Jersey called it pork roll?

Yes, those who claim they're from North Jersey that insist it's Pork Roll and not Taylor Ham. I asked this on-air as part of our Sunday morning trivia to see what you thought the answer was.

I then asked what you called it and what part of Jersey you were from. The results were quite telling.

Trenton Makes Bridge / Pork Roll / Trophy Trenton Makes Bridge -Josh Friedman / Pork Roll Image -EzumeImages / Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

What North Jersey Says

According to the poll I ultimately chose to cite from allrecipies.com, 0% of those who claimed to be from North Jersey said they call it Pork Roll. It was team Taylor Ham 100% of the way.

And our listeners were kind of on the right track with their guesses. Most of you thought it would be low around 5% or 3%. But as it turned out, no self-respecting North Jerseyan would be caught dead calling it Pork Roll.

And, that proved true with our listeners too. 100% of every listener that guessed that self-identified as being from North Jersey said it was Taylor Ham to them, not pork roll. Fascinating.

Canva (Taylor Pork Roll credit - Dennis Malloy) Canva (Taylor Pork Roll credit - Dennis Malloy) loading...

The Divide Never Ends

Despite our differences in the state, one thing's for sure. We know what to call that meat in our own regions and we're not backing down from it. That's true Jersey.

