New Jersey’s best Black Friday discounts are here

Ah, the holiday known as "Black Friday." It's the day after Thanksgiving and it's celebrated by being at stores in the middle of the night for deals you wouldn't think of taking advantage of if you were wide awake.

Last year, thanks to the pandemic and COVID restrictions, the number of people who shopped online passed 100 million. But this year, businesses are for the most part open to full capacity, so as Wilma Flintstone and Betty Rubble used to say "Charge it!"

The object of the game on Black Friday is to find the biggest discounts and the best deals and to get there before someone else does. So where are the biggest discounts in New Jersey?

Wallethub has surveyed almost 5000 deals from the nation's biggest retailers and this is what they've come up with for the best places to shop in New Jersey on Black Friday which offers the largest advertised discounts in various product categories such as “Jewelry” and “Appliances.”

Number one on their list is Macy's offering an average % discount by a retailer of 58.5% followed by J.C. Penny at 57.6%. Coming in at Number 4 is Kohl's at 49.3%. Then among other stores located in New Jersey we have Office Depot/Office Max at 42.8%, Nordstrom at 33.2%, Walmart at 31.6%, followed by HP at 31.3%, Big Lots at 29.2%, Amazon at 27.5%. BJ's at 26.1%, If it's computer needs your looking for Dell home came in at 24.3%, Target at 22.7% and Best Buy at 22.3%

Whatever it is your looking for, even if you yourself don't know what it is when you set out to buy for that certain someone. Here's hoping not only that you find it, but that you find it cheaper than anyplace else.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7-11p.m.. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

