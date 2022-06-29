NJ State Police wants you if you’ve got the right stuff
Can you make the grade?
The New Jersey State Police is about to launch a new campaign to attract women and men to join their ranks. An online application process begins July 5.
“It is the most phenomenally rewarding profession and calling that somebody can enter into. The salary, the benefits, the pension once you retire is also very lucrative,” Superintendent Pat Callahan said.
He said it’s easy to complain from a distance about various problems and issues “but this is an opportunity for women and men, not only in New Jersey but from around the country, to become part of change. As we like to say ignite change.”
Do something special
Callahan said he believes this is an opportunity for people who care about serving others to step forward and become part of something bigger and better than themselves.
He noted the State Police is especially focused on recruiting women and minority members.
“I think you need to start almost in elementary school and we do programs to show the full scope of what the New Jersey State Police is all about so that women and minorities want to be a part of it," he said.
“If young boys and girls see women and minorities in this uniform, it sets a little bit of a spark inside of them and says, boy, if he did that or she did that I think I could be a part of that.”
Callahan noted this pool of candidates will serve to be the recruits for the next two or three years depending on how many apply.
"We’re talking about impacting the next 25 or 30 years of the State Police and that’s why it’s so critically important that we have not only a solid response, but that it also represents the demographics of the state of New Jersey.”
Complete information about recruitment is at njtrooper.com.
The recruitment drive will go for 4 weeks, and he said “hopefully we will be able to attract 10,000 qualified candidates to apply to become troopers.”
