NJ State Police and reverend helping the special needs community

In November 2018, three New Jersey state troopers were dispatched to a scene where a man was reported with a gun attempting to run into traffic on the southbound Turnpike in South Brunswick.

When Troopers Agoras, Wilkinson and Ronk arrived they observed the Rev. Hector Ferrer attempting to restrain the man and keep him from harm.

The combined effort did save the man's life and he was taken to a local hospital.

What the troopers learned upon further investigation is that Rev. Ferrer was traveling with his special needs son David when he stopped to help the distraught man.

Now Chaplain Hector Ferrer he was honored to speak at the graduation of the 159th class of New Jersey State Troopers and was one of only five officials invited to share testimony as a part of the 2022 Mental Health, Special Needs, Crisis Stabilization and Resources Training under the AG's office.

He is a key leader in bridging the gap between first responders and the special needs community.

He is our #BlueFriday honoree for this week and he joined me on the air Friday to discuss his journey.

Bill Spadea

