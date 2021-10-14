NJ starved for entertainment? Spend the night with alpacas

You won’t catch me spending money on what a lot of other people apparently are. There is a place in New Jersey where you can spend the night in a cozy room attached to a farmhouse and you get to play with alpacas whenever you want.

Doesn’t this sound like a weird request Prince would have made while staying at a Ritz Carlton? “Concierge? It’s 3 a.m. and I want live alpacas brought to my room. Make it happen.”

OK, so maybe they won’t be in your room per se, but you can hang with them outside. You can even arrange to take them on a hike.

This story appeared on Only In New Jersey that tells of an alpaca farm in Evesham with a small suite being rented out through Airbnb.

Brian and Angela via Airbnb

The listing describes the excitement:

“Welcome to the peaceful beauty of farm living! Start your day by sipping coffee and watching the alpacas graze from your private deck. Roast marshmallows at your personal gas fireplace. Hike the trails of the Pinelands and most of all connect with simplicities of nature.”

What else can you do?

“Guests are welcome to roam the Farmette grounds. Interact with the chickens of the backyard and the alpacas in the front.”

Wait! Chickens too?!?! Oh, you didn’t tell me that!

Yeah, sorry, but I can resist. I had enough with chickens the time I stayed at a log cabin on a guy’s farm where the only shower was one of those outdoor showers with the chain-pull cold water and the walls that don’t meet the ground. Three chickens walked in under the walls and pecked at my legs. After showering with chickens I’m going to have to pass on this rustic beauty.

Brian and Angela via Airbnb

But if you dream of palling around with alpacas this can all be yours for $154 a night.

You’ll get fresh eggs, a private deck and your own washer and dryer. Good thing. You’ll need to get that alpaca slobber off your clothes.

Oh! Guess what? If you’re there on the right day of the week they even throw in alpaca yoga. Yes, you can take a yoga class with an alpaca. What’s not to love? (Other than everything.)

Some alpaca fun facts

The average alpaca stands about 3 feet at the shoulder.

They always poop in the same spot and have the bizarre trait of all using a communal dung pile.

They hum, yes, hum, when they’re curious, bored, happy or distressed. When they are in danger they make a staccato alarm type sound. And when ready to mate the male makes a weird, deep throaty sound known as “orgling.”

They can be cross-bred with llamas. Imagine THAT orgling!

Alpacas spit like llamas but not terribly often and usually at each other. Still, good to have that washing machine handy.

Never approach an alpaca from behind. They don’t like their personal space invaded and when startled they’re known to kick.

Alpacas live to be 20 years old.

They have only been in the United States in 1984 when they were first imported. No wonder they don’t speak English!

