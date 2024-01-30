NJ soldier killed in drone strike — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

A decorated soldier from New Jersey was among three Army Reservists killed by a weekend drone strike on their base in Jordan near the Syrian border.

The Pentagon identified those killed in the attack as Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46; Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24; and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23. The three were assigned to the 926th Engineer Brigade based at Fort Moore, Georgia.

New Jersey residents are more likely to say the state is headed in the wrong direction, and fewer residents are giving a positive rating to the state overall, according to a Rutgers-Eagleton poll released on Friday.

Despite it being a new year, not a whole lot has changed when it comes to New Jerseyans' views on the state, the poll suggests.

TRENTON — A measure that would prohibit smoking in Atlantic City's casinos moved forward Monday after three years of going nowhere, heartening casino workers who say they are literally sick and tired of having smoke blown in their faces at work.

The New Jersey Senate health committee approved a long-delayed bill to impose a smoking ban in Atlantic City's nine casinos.

BERKELEY — A year after the suicide of a 14-year-old who was assaulted and tormented on social media, her family has filed a lawsuit against the school district accusing administrators of negligence.

The suit, which seeks unspecified punitive and compensatory damages, was filed in Ocean County Superior Court against the Central Regional High School Board of Education and then-superintendent of schools Triantafillos Parlapanides.

JERSEY CITY — A suspect charged with hitting an 85-year-old pedestrian with a minivan and dragging his body for more than a city block has been released.

Mohammad Ali, 71, of Jersey City is charged with second-degree knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision resulting in death and third-degree endangering an injured victim.

