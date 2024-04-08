NJ solar eclipse soundtrack: Top 13 songs to keep you dancing in the dark

A total solar eclipse is coming to North America on Monday.

Those in the path of totality, which stretches from Texas to Maine, will see the moon completely cover the sun – while the rest of the continent will see a partially obscured sun.

Since the event will last for about three hours, you best have a plan. May we suggest inviting some friends over, grabbing snacks, pouring some adult beverages and putting on some eye protection? All that's left to do is find the perfect soundtrack.

If you need a little help with your eclipse party playlist, here are 13 sure-fire songs to get your guests dancing in the dark. They may not all be about actual solar eclipses, but there you'll find plenty of mentions of solar activity and darkness.