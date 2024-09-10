PISCATAWAY — Decades after the deadliest terror attack on American soil, medical issues among those who survived 9/11 and responded to Ground Zero in Manhattan remain a daily top priority at a handful of operations in the region, including a center in New Jersey.

Rutgers University is home to one of the sites of the World Trade Center Health Program, which delivers free care to those who were impacted by the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

According to the site's medical director, Dr. Iris Udasin, the Rutgers program is still seeing more than 2,000 patients per year.

"We have a lot of people that need treatment for their physical and mental health problems," Udasin told New Jersey 101.5.

Udasin has been with the program since its inception in 2003 and has seen patients' relatively minor health issues gradually evolve into bigger problems. And the program still gets new patients, at times coming in with life-threatening diagnoses.

World Trade Center Attack Workers stand at ground zero in New York, Sept. 12, 2001. (AP Photo/Suzanne Plunkett) loading...

"Certain cancers only manifest themselves 20 to 25 years after an exposure, so we have been seeing a lot of new cancer cases," Udasin said.

Survivors and responders also have care outlets at five sites in New York. And there's a national program for those who are now living outside the metropolitan area.

JM21WTChealth0035.JPG Iris Udasin, medical director at the WTC Health Program, at Rutgers University Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences Institute (John Munson) loading...

On the 23rd anniversary of the attacks, Udasin is receiving the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Foundation's "Service Above Self" award, for her work with 9/11 survivors and responders over the years.

The program sites also tackle mental health issues. Post-traumatic stress disorder linked to the terror attacks, for example, has developed into long-term depression and anxiety for countless survivors.

The centers also offer social work services and can lead individuals to any benefits for which they may be eligible.

"Our work is far from done," Udasin said. "We need to be able to take care of these people."

