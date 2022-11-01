NJ should reinstate fired workers who didn’t take the jab (Opinion)

Last week a New York Supreme Court judge ordered the city of New York to reinstate workers who were fired last year for not taking the COVID vaccine.

Staten Island Supreme Court judge also ordered the fired workers to receive back pay.

He cited the separation of powers clause in the state's Constitution. That may also be applied here in New Jersey.

Firefighters rally outside Mayor Bill De Blasio's residence Gracie Mansion to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in New York. The city is bracing for a worker shortage as tens of thousands of municipal employees remain unvaccinated. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon) Firefighters rally outside Mayor Bill De Blasio's residence Gracie Mansion to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in New York. The city is bracing for a worker shortage as tens of thousands of municipal employees remain unvaccinated. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon) loading...

At least one lawmaker thinks so and is speaking out.

South Jersey Congressman Jeff Van Drew R-N.J. 2nd District, is slamming the state of New Jersey for not reinstating fired workers with back pay.

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) loading...

Van Drew agrees with the New York Justice's decision and says:

"From the start of the pandemic, I have maintained the stance that Americans should have the opportunity to decide for themselves whether or not they choose to be vaccinated, without fearing repercussions".

New Jersey generally follows what our neighbors to the north do, and usually not in a positive way.

This would be a good move to imitate, and as Gov. Murphy would say, "it's the right thing to do."

It's too early to tell if New Jersey will find a judge to follow suit.

FILE - New York City firefighter emergency medical services personnel are vaccinated against COVID-19 at the FDNY Fire Academy in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. More than 26,000 of New York City's municipal workers remained unvaccinated after the deadline on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, to show proof they've gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) FILE - New York City firefighter emergency medical services personnel are vaccinated against COVID-19 at the FDNY Fire Academy in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. More than 26,000 of New York City's municipal workers remained unvaccinated after the deadline on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, to show proof they've gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) loading...

With an incurious and biased media there is little pressure brought to bear on the administration.

It's up to the workers, their families and any attorneys involved in litigation to pressure the state to do right by these courageous, independent-minded, hardworking New Jerseyans.

New York City municipal workers protest outside City Hall against the coming COVID-19 vaccine mandate for New York City workers, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in New York. New York City employees are required to show proof of at least one vaccine dose by Friday, Oct. 29. (AP Photo/Timothy Fadek) New York City municipal workers protest outside City Hall against the coming COVID-19 vaccine mandate for New York City workers, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in New York. New York City employees are required to show proof of at least one vaccine dose by Friday, Oct. 29. (AP Photo/Timothy Fadek) loading...

Congressman Van Drew was right when he said:

"This vaccine mandate has detrimentally affected the lives of so many Americans, and the ruling by the New York Supreme Court is the result of following the science and realizing that the vaccine, no matter how many doses, does not prevent the spread of COVID-19. Our military, our healthcare workers, our teachers, and everyone who was fired for maintaining autonomy over their personal health decisions must be reinstated in their positions. As the President said, the pandemic is over."

Now let's see if the State of New Jersey will do the right thing in the ugly chapter of extreme government overreach that hurts so many hard-working tax-paying citizens.

(Photo Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images) (Photo Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images) loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.

All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.