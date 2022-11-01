NJ should reinstate fired workers who didn’t take the jab (Opinion)

Staten Island Supreme Court judge also ordered the fired workers to receive back pay.
He cited the separation of powers clause in the state's Constitution. That may also be applied here in New Jersey.
At least one lawmaker thinks so and is speaking out.
South Jersey Congressman Jeff Van Drew R-N.J. 2nd District, is slamming the state of New Jersey for not reinstating fired workers with back pay.
Van Drew agrees with the New York Justice's decision and says:
"From the start of the pandemic, I have maintained the stance that Americans should have the opportunity to decide for themselves whether or not they choose to be vaccinated, without fearing repercussions".
New Jersey generally follows what our neighbors to the north do, and usually not in a positive way.
This would be a good move to imitate, and as Gov. Murphy would say, "it's the right thing to do."
It's too early to tell if New Jersey will find a judge to follow suit.
With an incurious and biased media there is little pressure brought to bear on the administration.
It's up to the workers, their families and any attorneys involved in litigation to pressure the state to do right by these courageous, independent-minded, hardworking New Jerseyans.
"This vaccine mandate has detrimentally affected the lives of so many Americans, and the ruling by the New York Supreme Court is the result of following the science and realizing that the vaccine, no matter how many doses, does not prevent the spread of COVID-19. Our military, our healthcare workers, our teachers, and everyone who was fired for maintaining autonomy over their personal health decisions must be reinstated in their positions. As the President said, the pandemic is over."
Now let's see if the State of New Jersey will do the right thing in the ugly chapter of extreme government overreach that hurts so many hard-working tax-paying citizens.
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.