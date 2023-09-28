NJ shore town named among 50 coziest in U.S. to visit this winter

The winter season in New Jersey can be beautiful. Whether early on with the holiday festivities or later on for Valentine's or Saint Patrick's Day.

No matter when in winter it is, some New Jersey towns just give those warm, cozy vibes. And that could be for a number of reasons.

Perhaps the location has a fantastic downtown? Or maybe the restaurants around the town are simply top-notch.

Or, are there lots of shows and live entertainment happening? Combine that with a picturesque landscape when snow is falling and you have yourself those perfect cozy vibes.

Here's a look at all 50 towns throughout the U.S. that were selected as the country's most cozy places to visit this winter. Also, note that some states have more than one town listed.

Although just one of New Jersey's towns made the list, a few more suggestions throughout the Garden State are listed below that should also be considered among the coziest towns to visit during the colder months.

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions.

Asbury Park for the win, but what other NJ towns are cozy in winter?

Congratulations to Asbury Park for landing on the national list of one of the most cozy towns to visit in winter. However, there are clearly more towns around the Great Garden State that also belong here.

For example, Montclair has a beautiful downtown that transforms in Winter. There's also Princeton and Red Bank that give off those cozy vibes with plenty of things to do during the colder months.

What about Belmar or even Cape May? The list goes on and on of so many fantastic places in New Jersey, that those from all over should visit in winter.

But what do you think? Feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you consider the best New Jersey town for a cozy winter getaway.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.