NJ shooting may involve veteran Newark cop, reports say

JEFFERSON — A "serious incident" in a quiet Morris County community on Sunday night may have involved a veteran Newark police lieutenant.

The officer is in custody after he fatally shot his estranged wife, an unnamed police source told NBC 4 New York.

Jefferson Police said the incident took place in the township's White Rock section and there was no danger to the public, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

The officer, whose identity was not disclosed, was arrested in Livingston early Monday morning after the late Sunday night incident that also left the wife's boyfriend critically injured, the source told NBC 4 New York.

A message for the Morris County Prosecutor's Office was not immediately returned.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ.

More from New Jersey 101.5: