Cop accused of killing wife was having marital problems, union says

The Newark police officer accused of shooting and killing his wife at the home they owned in Jefferson home was having marital problems, according to the head of his union.

But "there was no indication that any violence was being contemplated," James Stewart, president of the Newark Fraternity of Police Lodge No. 12, said in a statement sent to New Jersey 101.5.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office says Newark Lt. John Formisano, a 24-year veteran of the force, was arrested early Monday at his parents' home in Livingston, not long after the shooting allegedly occurred at his home on Mirror Place in the White Rock section of Jefferson.

Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp, whose office is investigating the shooting, has not disclosed the identities of anyone involved — including Formisano, the adult female who was shot and adult male who was shot but survived. Police sources told News 4 New York two children were in the house at the time but unharmed.

Stewart said Formisano had also been taking care of his mother, who is battling serious health issues.

"I have known John for 25 years. We were academy classmates in 1995. He is an easy-going, laid back, very smart, funny gentleman," Formisano said. "To say that we are all shocked by the events of early this morning would be a tremendous understatement."

"Our hearts break for his children and our condolences go out to the shattered family of his wife, we are all just stunned," Stewart said.

An Associated Press report citing the Essex County Prosecutor's Office described the alleged victim as Formisano's ex-wife. Several other news reports citing unnamed police sources have described her as his estranged wife.

What happened at the house?

Knapp, in a statement that acknowledged an investigation into a fatality in Jefferson township, said police were called to the home at 11:21 p.m. Neighbor Thomas Verrone told the North Jersey Record he heard three shots fired. His daughter, Rachel Verrone, told the Record she heard instructions being given to the small girl who lives next door to stay put.

The two told the Record they heard six more shots fired.

Another neighbor told the Record that that Formisano followed his wife as she ran from house to house looking for help, and shot her as she stood on a neighbor's doorstep.

Police have not addressed any of those witness reports.

What did Formisano allegedly use as a weapon?

Authorities haven't yet said whether Formisano allegedly used his service weapon or another firewarm, and if so if he had it legally.

What will Formisano be charged with?

Charges for Formisano and where he is being held have not yet been announced by Knapp. A Newark police public information officer told New Jersey 101.5 Formisano, a lieutenant with the department, was been immediately suspended without pay. His salary is $116,572, according to public records.

