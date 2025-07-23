A registered sex offender has been charged with new sexual offenses involving a teen girl.

Travis Reisen, of Trenton, was accused of contacting a 14-year-old victim in Idaho, where the teen’s mother recently went to police.

A woman said her daughter had posted an ad online seeking babysitting opportunities and instead was a victim of online sexual exploitation.

The 45-year-old Reisen contacted the teen online and then had a sexually explicit conversation with her, extorting “sexually explicit” images and video of the victim, officials said.

Idaho police track down predator in New Jersey

Twin Falls, Idaho police traced the conversation to Reisen and contacted the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

Law enforcement showed up at his home on Lee Avenue on Tuesday, arresting him and seizing several items as evidence.

Reisden has now been charged with first-degree manufacturing child sexual abuse material, second-degree sexual assault, third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material, third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and fourth-degree tampering with evidence.

History of sex crime charges

He has been listed as a tier two sex offender for over 20 years, since going to prison for the 2003 rape of two young women, ages 19 and 21.

In 2004, Reisden was convicted in Warren County of charges including aggravated sexual assault. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years' parole supervision. His mandatory minimum sentence was eight years.

Reisden reported to prison June 30, 2004, and was paroled on Jan. 23, 2011.

Travis Reisen is back behind bars. For how long?

On Tuesday, Reisen was taken to Mercer County jail. Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta Marbrey has filed a motion to have him remain there, pending trial.

Anyone with potential information was asked to contact the prosecutor’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit at 609-989-6568 or by email at mcposvu@mercercounty.org.

Tips also can be shared with the New Jersey Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force tip line at 888-648-6007.

