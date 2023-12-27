NJ seafood joint named one for of the best lobster rolls in US

New Jersey might not be best known for its lobster rolls but anybody who knows seafood knows we have some of the best of everything that comes out of the ocean.

With more than 120 miles of coastline and plenty of bays and inlets in between, we have an abundance of great fresh seafood here. So it's no surprise that one of New Jersey's seafood joints would be on the list of having the best lobster rolls in the country.

Point Pleasant is best known for its beaches, boardwalk and bars but it also has some of the best seafood places anywhere on the East Coast and especially here in New Jersey.

Shore Fresh Seafood Market & Restaurant in Point was named for having one of the 30 best lobster rolls in the country by the website Gormandize.

Their lobster roll is made with an overflowing portion of lobster salad on top of a baked bun, accompanied by creamy coleslaw and French fries on the side.

Maine or Massachusetts are usually the states most people would think of when it comes to lobster rolls, but Jersey has its share of places that serve up some that would give those states a run for their money.

And now we have bragging rights to one of the best nationwide. Shore Fresh is located at 703 Bridge Ave. just off Bridge Avenue next to Bayhead on the corner of Bridge and Bay avenues in Point Pleasant.

