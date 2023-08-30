The complete guide to great lobster rolls in New Jersey

New Jersey might be better known for its mobsters than our lobsters. We may not have the reputation for delicious crustaceans like Maine or Massachusetts, but make no mistake, there are plenty of lobsters in New Jersey.

One of my all-time favorite seafood items is the lobster roll. They're not as affordable as the hot dog that usually sits on that bun, but around here, they are definitely worth it if you're a fan like me.

Finally, someone has come along in the last few years and started a chain of lobster roll stores. Mystic Lobster Roll Co. is operating in five states including, thankfully, New Jersey.

They're in Highlands, West Orange, Red Bank, Oceanport, Ship Bottom, Cranford, Brigantine and coming soon to Little Falls. The reviews are impressive. There are other individual places around the state that offer excellent lobster rolls and here are a few from around New Jersey.

If you haven't seen one on the list close enough to you or your favorite shore town, you can check out Trip Advisor's full list of Jersey Shore lobster roll favorites here.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

