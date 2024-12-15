NJ schools should not adopt this snow day rule

The weather makes it feel like winter, but somehow, we aren't even there yet. It's the time of year everyone dreads, but some pretend to like it.

It's cold all day, dark in the morning, and then dark at 4:30 p.m.

For those who are in school, the only thing to look forward to is a snow day. Well, unless you're in the Pennsbury School District.

They've decided to eliminate snow days and instead move to remote learning on days of inclement weather.

Similar to what went on during the pandemic. Students will use their school-issued Chromebooks for class.

This brings up a wide range of potential issues in my book but most of all, it eliminates the one thing students can look forward to in the winter.

Before you continue reading, put yourself in the shoes of the students. Think back to when YOU were a student.

The feeling of waking up on a cold January morning to find out that your school was closed due to snow was unmatched. Staying up to wait for that school phone call was priceless.

To have that ripped away feels cruel. It's easy for us to say the kids should suck it up and have a school day at home. But would you have wanted that when you were in school? Of course not.

And that doesn't even bring into question the fact that some students might not have internet access at home. Or there might be power outages in the homes of the teachers or students.

Pennsbury's Superintendent cites ending the school year as early as possible as a reason for getting rid of these snow days because virtual learning would count towards the required 180 school days.

I promise you no student cares about having extra school days in June.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

