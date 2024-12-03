No more snow days in Bucks County school district

❄️ Students will learn remote when classes are "canceled" for snow

❄️ The district hopes to end classes for the year sooner

❄️ Pennsylvania allows districts to use Flexible Instructional Days

Snow will no longer mean a day of sledding and snowball fights in the Pennsbury School District and will instead mean a day of remote learning.

Superintendent Thomas A. Smith announced the plan in a post on the district's Facebook page.

"In an effort to end the school year as early as possible, the calendar committee recommended that we move to remote learning days for all weather-related closures. Remote learning days count toward the 180 instructional days required by the state," Smith said.

Smith on Tuesday afternoon did not respond to PALivingNews.com's request for more information.

Snow being cleared away (Pennsbury School District)

Remote Learning Advisory issued when snow is possible

If there is snow in the forecast, a "Remote Learning Advisory" will be issued ahead of time so staff and families can prepare and made sure their school-issued Chromebooks are charged up and ready to go. The decision would be made with advice from the district's Directors of Facilities and Transportation, local emergency services personnel, and other key administrators.

The final decision to go remote with classes will be made by Smith between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m., a process that includes consultation with other districts Whenever possible the decision will be made the night before by 10 p.m. Attendance will be taken and the school day will follow a shorter schedule.

According to the district, 10,026 students from Falls Township, Lower Makefield Township, Yardley Borough and Tullytown Borough are enrolled in the district.

Pennsylvania school districts are allowed to take advantage of Flexible Instructional Days if circumstances "prevent instruction in the customary manner." An application to call FID must first be filed with the state.

Remote learning is not an option for New Jersey school districts. Students must be present in school for the day to count toward its 180-day requirement.

