MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The spot that describes itself as "the most unique restaurant at the shore" is making waves again.

And if you want a chance to enjoy the new experience, you should probably make a call right now.

Keeping the yearly tradition alive, Menz Restaurant & Bar in Rio Grande is again offering a haunted dining experience during the weeks leading up to Halloween.

This year's theme is "eerie fishing village."

The fun starts on Sept. 27 and runs through Oct. 27. The restaurant is open Thursday through Sunday each week.

The first seating is at 4 p.m., and the last seating is at 8:45 p.m. each night.

Reservations are strongly suggested. Within about 10 days of the restaurant's announcement about this year's theme, all Saturday reservations were already booked.

You can reach Menz at 609-886-9500. Leave a message on the haunted dining line, and you'll receive a call about whether or not you've got a reservation.

Is it kid friendly?

Menz, which is about a 10-minute drive from the Wildwoods, says the haunted dining experience is definitely not only for adults. It's fine for kids, but maybe not for ones who scare easily, the restaurant says.

For the spooky season, Menz is much darker indoors than a typical restaurant, and decorations include animatronics, lights, sounds, and smoke machines. There are no live actors.

There's a special menu for kids. All of the items come with a Frisbee, a giant freeze pop, and a bag that's good for $2 worth of candy at the restaurant's store.

