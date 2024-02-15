NJ schools cancel Presidents’ Day — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

New Jersey has reached a triple digit milestone in its legal marijuana efforts — more than 100 dispensaries have opened for business, nearly all including recreational sales for adult-use.

According to the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission, as of mid-February there were 50 dispensaries open to just recreational customers.

ATLANTIC CITY (AP) — Atlantic City casinos would be able to continue to allow gamblers to smoke on the casino floor under a new bill that would impose additional restrictions on lighting up.

New Jersey state Sen. John Burzichelli introduced a bill Monday giving the casinos much of what they want amid a push by many casino workers to prohibit smoking altogether.

President's Day will act as a regular Monday at a number of schools across New Jersey as officials adjust their academic calendars to accommodate some brutal weather so far this winter.

Most school districts have snow days built in to their calendars — if they're not used, the year can end earlier than expected.

Gov.Phil Murphy, first lady Tammy Murphy confronted by protester

A pro-Palestine group ambushed Gov. Phil Murphy during an event at the governor's mansion on Monday night, which left him angry, according to a report.

A member of the group American Muslims for Palestine confronted the governor and first lady Tammy Murphy at Drumthwacket during an event celebrating the Lunar New Year. They demanded that Murphy immediately disband the New Jersey-Israeli State Commission, which was established in 1989 by then-Gov. Thomas Kean to strengthen economic, cultural and educational ties between the countries.

Eight children were among 22 people hit by gunfire in a shooting at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win, authorities said, as terrified fans ran for cover and yet another high-profile public event was marred by gun violence. One person was killed.

