‘Do you want a picture or not?’ NJ governor says during ambush at mansion

🐉 Gov. Phil Murphy was hosting a Lunar New Year event with first lady Tammy Murphy

🐉 A pro-Palestine protestor confronted the couple

🐉 Murphy was reportedly fuming at security lapse

A pro-Palestine group ambushed Gov. Phil Murphy during an event at the governor's mansion on Monday night, which left him angry, according to a report.

A member of the group American Muslims for Palestine confronted the governor and first lady Tammy Murphy at Drumthwacket during an event celebrating the Lunar New Year. They demanded that Murphy immediately disband the New Jersey-Israeli State Commission, which was established in 1989 by then-Gov. Thomas Kean to strengthen economic, cultural and educational ties between the countries.

"You are funneling genocidal money into our state just to use my community as a tool for genocide to get diversity points for y'all campaign as Rafah was bombed last night is insane," the woman says in an edited video posted to the group's Instagram account.

Israeli forces rescued two hostages Sunday night by storming a heavily guarded apartment in the densely packed town of Rafah in the Gaza Strip as airstrikes carried out to cover the raid killed 67 Palestinians, including women and children.

The video cuts to the woman speaking directly to Murphy about the bombing and her demand about the commission.

"We're not going to do that," Murphy told the woman with a slightly surprised look on his face. "Do you want a picture or not?"

'White hot mad'

Natalie Hamilton from the governor's office acknowledged the incident and said protocols for the event at Drumthwacket are under review.

“Monday evening, two individuals protesting Israel’s military offensive in Gaza confronted the Governor and First Lady at their official residence during a Lunar New Year event. We regret the disturbance caused to our guests during what was otherwise a joyful celebration. In light of yesterday’s incident, we are re-evaluating our event protocols.”

NJ.com reported that in a text inadvertently sent to a reporter along with staff, the governor said he was "white hot mad" and "absolutely furious" that the protester was able to get to him.

Lunar New Year Reception at Drumthwacket Lunar New Year Reception at Drumthwacket (Rich Hundley III/ NJ Governors Office). loading...

First lady confronted

The protester also confronted Tammy Murphy.

"Tammy Murphy, you're running for senate and you don't care about Palestinians in New Jersey," the woman said.

The social media post also accused the first lady of trying to remove the phones recording the confrontation. It is not shown in the video.

As she was removed from the room, the protester called it a crime that Murphy wouldn't disband the commission.

The couple has been strong supporters of Israel and in a joint statement called for prayers for "every innocent civilian, Isreal and Palestinian alike." Murphy has also called for the elimination of Hamas.

Tenafly native Edon Alexander, a member of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), has been held hostage by Hamas since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

(Includes material copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

New Jersey's St. Patrick's Day Parades 2024 (by date) It's the marching of the green as St. Patrick's Day parades step off all over New Jersey. Dates are subject to change without notice. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

America's new #1 supermarket has 21 locations in New Jersey The ACSI (American Customer Satisfaction Index) analyzed data to determine which supermarket chains ranked highest in customer service. Even though some numbers appear to be the same, there are numerous factors that help determine the overall ranking across the U.S. that are not listed here. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant