NJ school closings, schedule changes — Mon, Feb. 1, 2021

A major storm expected to last all day Monday into Tuesday with double-digit snowfall accumulation, strong winds and near-blizzard conditions was expected to prompt school districts to close or move all classes online.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says the snow will start falling on Sunday afternoon with the worst of the storm on Monday afternoon into the evening. Snow will accumulate as it falls at a rate of 2" per hour in North Jersey where it stays all snow. Some mixing will happen roughly south of Route 78.

The majority of school districts around New Jersey already have been delivering instruction either all remotely, or in some hybrid form of remote and in-person learning this year, amid the continued pandemic.

Zarrow expects the most snow to taper off on Tuesday morning

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ