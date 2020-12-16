The timing of the first big winter storm of the season is causing some schools and districts to dismiss school early on Wednesday and then delay the start of class on Thursday.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow expects snow to start falling Wednesday afternoon with conditions on the roads deteriorating quickly for the afternoon commute along with gusty winds and coastal flooding.

"There will be travel headaches, especially during Wednesday evening's and Thursday morning's rush hours. There will be school and business closings. There will be power outages. There will be tidewater inundation," Zarrow said.

Snowfall amounts will depend on the track of the storm, with Zarrow expecting over 10 inches north of Route 78, and 2-6 inches west of the Route 95 corridor where snow mixes with rain. Zarrow expects more rain than snow with up to an inch accumulation east of the Turnpike.

