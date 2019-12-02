NJ school closings, delayed openings — Tuesday, December 3, 2019

TRENTON — The timing of end of the first storm of the winter season could delay the start of classes on Tuesday for some school districts.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said precipitation, which will be all snow, will start to wind down from west to east after midnight and be done by daybreak Tuesday.

A delay would allow some extra time for cleanup of both roads and school grounds. Snow will melt away during the day on Tuesday under sunny skies with temperatures in the 40s.

An important note for those districts reporting their status: do not use Internet Explorer as your browser. It will not accept your report and will show an error. Chrome, Firefox and Microsoft Edge all work.

