NJ school closings, delayed openings — Monday, March 4, 2019

TRENTON — The poor timing of the winter's second biggest snowstorm has led a number of New Jersey school districts to delay the start of school on Monday.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said the heaviest of the snow will stop falling by the Monday morning rush hour, snowy, slushy, and/or wet roads will still be a significant hazard for drivers across the state including the Jersey Shore.

"The bottom line is if you live north of a line stretching from about Camden to Jackson to Long Branch, you are most likely going to see travel-inhibiting snowfall from this system. South of that line, you will probably see some snow, but accumulations may be limited due to mixing and/or rainfall," Zarrow said.

Zarrow said that the storm will be followed by sunny skies with bitterly cold temperatures for the rest of the week.

"Thermometers could remain below freezing from Monday evening through Thursday or Friday afternoon. Overnight wind chills may occasionally visit the single digits. Our next storm chance won't come until the very end of the week," Zarrow said.

Do you need help with our Winter Weather Alert program? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .

