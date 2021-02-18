NJ school delayed openings, schedule changes — Friday, Feb. 19

One more day of wintry weather means many school districts will move their classroom instruction online or delay the start of classes on Friday.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said the heaviest bands of snow for this storm ended early Thursday. Some moderate bands will give Friday a wintry look with icy and slushy conditions possible.

Most school districts already have been delivering instruction entirely remotely or in some hybrid form because of the pandemic.

The next chance at snow is Monday from a quick clipper system, which could leave up to 2 inches in northern and western areas with rain for the rest of the state.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ