NJ says $300 unemployment supplement glitch fixed, will continue

The weekly $300 supplemental federal unemployment benefit that was delayed for some recipients should begin appearing in bank accounts and added to debit cards on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Labor.

The Labor Department acknowledged on its social media there was a delay and the deposits can sometimes take 2-3 days.

"We're working with Bank of America and NJOIT and deposits that haven't yet come through will post to accounts Tuesday," the department said. However, it looks like they may have started appearing earlier than expected and started hitting accounts on Monday afternoon, spokesman Thomas Wright told New Jersey 101.5 Tuesday morning.

Part of the issue was that the funds have been appearing earlier in that time frame which some people have become accustomed to, Wright told the Asbury Park Press.

The $300 supplement that was part of the COVID-19 American Rescue relief package has been blamed by many business owners for creating the problems they are having with hiring employees especially in the hospitality industry. Many having difficulty in hiring say the supplement has made it more attractive for some to collect unemployment rather than take a job.

Gov. Phil Murphy reiterated at his coronavirus briefing on Monday that he believes most collecting unemployment are "desperately in need of those benefits."

"I think it’s probably a combination of that, lack of access to childcare, kids not all in school yet, a combination of a number of different factors. We have no plans to curtail the $300," Murphy said.

President Joe Biden on Monday echoed Murphy and said he does not believe the benefit is the cause of problems employers are having.

"If you're receiving unemployment benefits and you're offered a suitable job, you can't refuse that job and just keep getting unemployment benefits," the president said.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli said Monday that he wants Murphy to end the $300 supplemental payments, which Ciattarelli says “disincentivize work & further cripple small businesses.”

Alabama, Arkansas, Montana and Nevada have all dropped the supplement.

