Route 22 in NJ — Recognize these businesses from 1984?

Anyone who has lived or worked in central to northern New Jersey is well aware of the importance of the New Jersey portion of U.S. Route 22, as well as the impatience you experience while driving on it.

The road serves as a vital artery through Warren, Hunterdon, Somerset, Union, and Essex counties, ending in Newark.

Youtube, Jacques Le Coque

Once you cover the 60.5 miles of Route 22 in New Jersey, you can take the highway all the way to Cincinnati, Ohio. But don't, because as you'll see, once you get outside of New Jersey, it looks as if the person who created the route was a 2-year-old trying to draw a straight line for the first time.

Wikipedia

Because of how built up several stretches of the New Jersey portion of U.S. 22 are, the route is littered with nostalgia. Many of the department stores, restaurants, bars, and car dealers along the route that once served as landmarks in your youth have now seen their buildings change tenants, or were demolished altogether. But some have stood the test of time.

Youtube, Jacques Le Coque

Youtube, Jacques Le Coque

An up-and-coming band out of Stamford, Connecticut, has dug into the archives on New Jersey's behalf, and given us some great footage of what U.S. Route 22 looked like back in the early '80s. I should add, the song is pretty great, too. A big time '60s pop vibe.

The band is called Jacques Le Coque, and the song is called "Twenty Two," and New Jersey's U.S. 22 sign even made the cover.

Jacques Le Coque / Bandcamp

See the music video below. And below that are a bunch of photos that may unlock some core NJ memories for you.

Do you recognize any of these businesses?

