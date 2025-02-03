NJ revokes 2 doctors’ licenses over sexual misconduct allegations

⭕ NJ men give up medical licenses

⭕ Docs face separate allegations

⭕ One still faces sex assault charges

Two physicians from North Jersey have agreed to permanently give up their licenses to practice medicine, after facing separate allegations of sexual misconduct at work.

Humberto T. Perez, who practiced family medicine in Jersey City, and Ahmad “Nazir” Kahf, a cardiologist who practiced in Haledon, both agreed to give up their licenses without admitting any wrongdoing.

Perez still faces criminal charges in Hudson County as he is accused of touching a patient inappropriately two different times in July 2024.

In November, Jersey City Police charged him with two counts each of second-degree sexual assault and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

The patient secretly recorded the second interaction on his cell phone, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Kahf’s medical license was temporarily suspended by the state board of examiners in October 2023, following his arrest on charges of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact against a woman during an office visit earlier that year.

The woman he allegedly groped had accompanied an elderly patient to a cardiology appointment — state officials said she secretly recorded the encounter on her cell phone.

In April 2024, Kahf entered into a pretrial intervention program. If he successfully completed the 12 month span of PTI, criminal charges against him would be dismissed.

“We will not tolerate medical professionals who violate the strict prohibition against any form of sexual contact during professional interactions,” state Attorney General Matthew Platkin said on Monday.

“My office takes allegations of sexual misconduct among physicians very seriously and, as these latest actions demonstrate, is committed to holding violators accountable,” Platkin added.

